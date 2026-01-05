Why Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ends bid for third term?

Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced Monday, January 5, that he will not seek re-election.

The 61-year-old abruptly ended his bid for a historic third term as a massive welfare fraud scandal consumed his administration and drew fierce criticism from President Donald Trump and national Republicans.

He cited the need to focus on governing instead of campaigning. Framing his decision as a choice to defend the state from “criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.”

The political crisis originates from a federal investigation into the misuse of an estimated $9 billion in state and federal funds, notably from Medicaid and childcare programs. While Walz has not been personally implicated, Republicans have placed responsibility squarely on his administration’s oversight.

The scandal intensified last month when the Trump administration froze federal childcare funds for Minnesota.

The move followed allegations promoted by conservative media, of fraud at daycare centres run by Somali immigrants- allegations that state officials and some news investigations have challenged.

In a pointed statement, Walz accused Trump and his allies of exploiting the crisis for political gain, stating, “I won’t mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies... want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said. “They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbours.”

In a pointed statement, Walz accused Trump and his allies of exploiting the crisis for political gain and targeting Minnesota’s immigrant communities.

With his exit after four months of launching his re-election campaign, he threw the Democratic field wide open.