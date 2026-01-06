Which NFL coaches were fired? Black Monday sees three dismissals

The annual National Football League (NFL) purge known as “Black Monday” resulted in three head coach dismissals. The coaches who lost their jobs were from the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals, each of whom opted for a drastic change following miserable seasons.

The dismissal happened due to a lack of recent playoff success, compounded by a deeply disappointing current record.

The Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski after six seasons, despite him securing two Coach of the Year awards and two playoff appearances. The primary factor that backed the dismissal was a dramatic two-year backslide, culminating in a 5-12 finish and last place in the AFC North for a second straight year. The leadership stated that the results in the previous two seasons have not been satisfactory.

In Las Vegas, the Raiders dismissed Pete Carroll after only one year despite his three-year deal. Carroll’s return to the sidelines occurred due to a 3-14 record.

The Arizona Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon after losing three seasons. His tenure with the Cardinals ended with a 3-14 campaign, capped by a nine-game losing streak, leaving his overall record at zero playoff trips.