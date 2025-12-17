Why was MIT professor Nuno Loureiro shot: Everything we know

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the global scientific community are mourning the tragic death of Professor Nuno Loureiro, a visionary physicist and director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

The 47-year-old was found fatally shot at his Brookline home Monday night, December 15.

He was then transported to Boston hospital and was pronounced dead Tuesday Morning, December 16.

The case is currently being investigated as homicide.

As per preliminary reports, Brookline police responded to reports of gunshots on Gibbs Street around 8:30 p.m. (local time) on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell confirmed a victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds.

Till now, police have not made any arrests. The investigation, led by Massachusetts State Police with assistance from MIT and Brookline police, remains active.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving," MIT said in a statement.

The university described the loss as “immeasurable.”

The investigation into his killing continues.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, December 16, a reporter asked FBI Special Agent Ted Docks about the potential connection between the Brown University shooting and killing of an MIT professor.

Docks responded that there’s been investigations on whether there is “any intelligence or any information” which is connected between both incidents.

“At this time, there seems to be no connection,” he added.

The investigation into his killing continues. Authorities have increased patrols in the Gibbs Street area and urge anyone with information to come forward.