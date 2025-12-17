FBI new video shows Brown University suspect ‘casing’ campus for 5 hours: Watch

The desperate manhunt for the gunman who killed two and injured nine at Brown University entered its fourth day with investigators analysing hundreds of tips.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also released a new detailed video timeline of the suspect “casing” the campus for hours before the attack.

The enhanced footage shows the person of interest walking through Providence neighbourhoods, meticulously mapping a route that began around 10:30 a.m. (local time) Saturday, December 13, for more than five hours before the shooting inside Barus-Holley engineering building.

Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez Jr. stated the individual appeared to be continuously surveilling the area.

Perez said, “What we do know is definitely that he was casing the area, and again that’s what criminals do prior to committing a crime.”

Authorities requested the public to study the suspect’s body movements, posture, and gait, hoping for a breakthrough identification.

It is important to note that all videos in the timeline came from off-campus sources. Investigators confirmed cameras inside the engineering building captured the chaos but not the shooter, who moved through an older section with little coverage.

This raises questions about the attacker’s familiarity with the location.

However, the collection of voluntary DNA samples indicates evidence was recovered at the scene, but not matched in national databases.

The campus remains on edge, with classes cancelled and a statewide review of school safety measures as ordered by the governor.