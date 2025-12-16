Is Rockstar teasing GTA 6 gameplay through 'GTA Online'? Here's why

Amid the long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI, a.k.a. GTA 6, everyone is buzzing with anticipation as Rockstar Games is keeping tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, on December 15, Rockstar Games drops a hint of a potential key gameplay feature for the most-hyped release of the year.

The teaser comes through the GTA Online: A Mansion in the Hills update, sparking fresh rumors about the game’s mechanics, maps, and storyline.

Following after the recent delay, GTA 6 is now set to release on November 19, 2026, driving the buzz as the fans analyze every detail, from leaks to trailers, before the year’s most awaited game arrives.

A gaming community page on X (formerly Twitter) called @GTAVI Countdown posted a clip spotlighting pets in the latest GTA Online update, noting, “One of the standout features in the new update is customizable pets, offering just a small glimpse of what might appear in GTA 6.”

Still, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed if this will be in GTA 6. Many fans speculate the elements added to GTA Online may have been “backported" from the upcoming title.

Netizens react

As soon as the post surfaced on the page, it quickly sparked discussions among players.

One such user commented on the post, “Customizable pets? Why would I want to change my pet’s color from black to normal?”

“yea it’s so cool how you can have a dog that just sits in the corner forever and you can’t do anything with it,” added another.

“Tons of glimpses were introduced in the latest update. Fans can’t be more hyped,” the third user commented.

For the unversed, the release of GTA 6 has been delayed twice. Originally scheduled for autumn 2025, it was first pushed to May 2026. Following a subsequent setback in November 2025, the launch is now finalized for November 19, 2026.

According to Rockstar, the extra time is critical to meet players’ expectations for quality that lives up to the hype.