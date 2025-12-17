'Buck Rogers' star Gil Gerard dies at 82, cause of death revealed

Gil Gerard, known for his role in the series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, died aged 82 on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

His wife confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post. She wrote, “This is Janet Gerard, Gil’s wife. Just to clarify - I was by his side when my husband passed away this morning in hospice care.”

She revealed that he died of a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Janet also shared her husband’s last message to his fans: “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying.”

The message continued, “My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has.”

Gil’s message concluded with an advice: “Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

The iconic actor was part of several TV series, including Lee Grant’s Airport ‘77 and Appalachia-set comedy Hooch.

His role as Hooch was so impressive that Gil was invited to star in 1979-81 NBC series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. Gil, once stated that he appeared in 400 commercials before officially launching his acting career with his role of Doctor Alan Stewart on the NBC soap The Doctors.