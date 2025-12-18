Field Marshal Munir, Libyan counterpart vow to boost defence ties

COAS and CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (left) shakes hand with Commander-in-Chief of Libyan Arab Armed Forces Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar on December 18, 2025. — ISPR

CDF accorded Guard of Honour by smartly turned-out contingent.

Two sides emphasise collaboration in counter-terrorism.

Field Marshal reaffirms commitment to stronger ties with Libya.



Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar and discussed matters of mutual interest, the military said on Thursday.

"Matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military-to-military cooperation were discussed during the meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar," read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar was also present on the occasion.

On arrival, Field Marshal Munir, who is on an official visit to Libya, was accorded a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Libyan Armed Forces, according to the ISPR.

It added that both sides underscored the importance of collaboration in training, capacity building, and counter-terrorism domains.

Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening defence ties with Libya, based on shared interests.

Field Marshal Haftar appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed his desire to further expand defence cooperation between the two countries.