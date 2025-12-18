Did Messi receive million-dollar watch from Anant Ambani during Vantara visit?

This collage of photos shows Argentine football star Lionel Messi during his visit to Anant Ambani-founded Vantara. — Instagram/Vantara

Argentine football star Lionel Messi concluded his chaos-hit India tour with a visit to Vantara, where he was reportedly gifted a rare, million-dollar watch by Indian billionaire's son, Anant Ambani.

The official Instagram account of Vantara, the wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre founded by Anant, shared a video showing him giving a tour to the football star.

During the tour, Anant "shared the purpose that drives Vantara, where animal welfare comes first, and every decision is shaped by care and long-term commitment", read the caption of the post.

However, what grabbed netizens' attention was the watch Messi wore during the tour.

Eagled-eyed social media users noted that the Argentinian star arrived at the centre without wearing a watch and was later spotted wearing a rare Richard Mille watch.

India's NDTV later reported that Anant gifted Messi the watch worth around $1.1 million during the visit.

The outlets identified it as the Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon "Asia Edition", one of only 12 pieces made globally.

The watch's value is slightly less than Messi's $1.7 million monthly salary at Inter Miami.

Data released by the MLS Players Association showed that the Inter Miami forward was taking home a total of $20.45 million per annum.

Messi kicked off his India tour in a chaotic fashion at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, when fans threw objects, ripped up seats and invaded the pitch.

Enraged fans vandalised the stadium after the Argentine soccer great made only a brief appearance at a ticketed event.

Tickets for the event were priced from around $38.65 — more than half of the average weekly income in India — with one fan saying he had paid $130 for the event.

However, his final appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium went smoothly as he greeted chanting supporters dressed in Argentina jerseys, waving flags and shouting his name.

Clad in a pink jersey and black trousers, Messi enthralled the audience with his charm as he kicked footballs into the crowd and obliged star-struck delegates and fans with selfies.