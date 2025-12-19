Indian football club banned, fined for refusing to play in Iran

Indian football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates victory in Super League 2024-25. — X/@mohunbagansg

The Asian Football Confederation banned Indian club Mohun Bagan Super Giant from all its competitions and fined it more than $100,000 for refusing to play a match in Iran.

Mohun Bagan did not travel for an Asian Champions League Two group match against Sepahan in Iran in September, citing lack of security assurances and medical insurance coverage.

The AFC disciplinary and ethics committee banned Mohun Bagan from the next edition of the continental second-tier tournament, up to the 2027-28 season, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

One of the oldest football clubs in Asia, Mohun Bagan were also handed a $50,000 fine and told to pay $50,729 for damages and losses incurred by the AFC and Sepahan.

Mohun Bagan were withdrawn from the competition after their no-show and their matches were declared null and void by the AFC.

The club had earlier asked the Court Arbitration for Sport to move the match to a neutral venue, but the request was rejected.

The club also did not travel to Iran last year for a match against Tractor SC, a day after Iran launched missiles towards Israel.