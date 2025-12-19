Registration opens for foreign players for ‘historic' PSL 11

Quetta Gladiators' players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened registration for foreign players interested in participating in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“The foreign player registration window for the 11th edition of the PSL is now officially open,” the cricket body said in a statement issued on Friday.

The announcement comes as the league enters a "historic expansion" phase, with the addition of two new franchises, opening the door for greater international participation in what is set to be the league’s largest season to date.

The PCB said the expansion to eight teams will create significantly more roster spots and earning opportunities for overseas players.

“Agents and independent players are encouraged to complete their registration before January 20, 2026, to be included in the Player Pool,” the PCB said, adding that the registration link is available on its official website.

Launched in 2016, the PSL will feature eight teams for the first time in its 11th edition. The auction for the two new franchises is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on January 8 and will be broadcast live, the board said.

Earlier, the PCB had extended the deadline for bids for the two new franchises by a week, citing strong interest from investors in Europe, the United States and the Middle East.

The extension was announced by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on his official X account, who said the deadline had been moved from December 15 to December 22.

With the upcoming expansion, the PSL will undergo its first major structural change in seven years, officially increasing the number of franchises from six to eight.