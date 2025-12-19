CM Murad says red notices to be issued for foreign extortion gangs

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses the gathering on the 58th Foundation Day of the PPP at Municipal Stadium, Larkana, Sindh, November 30, 2025. — APP

Sindh CM says committed to counter extortion gangs.

Talks held with Centre to extradite extortion suspects.

MQM-P expresses concern over harassment of traders.



KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday announced that red notices will be issued to apprehend members of the foreign extortion gangs, following reports of threats to traders, industrialists, and property dealers.

His remarks come just a day after Mohammed Hassan Bakshi, Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad), revealed that the business community of Karachi was continuously receiving extortion chits and threatening phone calls.

"Discussions with the federal government are underway to bring the foreign extortion mafia back to Pakistan. Red warrants will be issued for the arrest of the extortion gang leaders," he said while speaking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly.

CM Murad noted that the provincial government had previously achieved success against extortion and was committed to doing so again.

The Sindh chief minister also directed the police to act promptly on complaints related to extortion and property encroachments.

Separately, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) voiced concern over recent extortion incidents and the harassment of traders in the city, emphasising the need for continued government vigilance.

Abad chairman called for strict and swift action against foreign-based gangs running an organised extortion network in the city.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Bakshi revealed that extortion calls have escalated into direct attacks on multiple occasions, resulting in the killing of some people.

The business community leader claimed that extortion gangs were contacting victims from Iranian phone numbers.

He said builders were told they could continue construction by paying extortion money in instalments over four years, with Bitcoin also accepted as a payment method.

Bakshi lamented why red notices were not being issued, alleging that five or six individuals linked to the Lyari Gang War had made life unbearable for businessmen in the city.

'Operations against extortion gangs'

Meanwhile, SSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Dr Imran Khan said that police were carrying out daily operations against extortion gangs.

"Early this morning, one extortionist was killed in an exchange of fire," said SSP Khan, adding that the suspect's mobile phone contained numbers of several traders.

According to the SSP, ten incidents involving builders were examined, with three cases formally registered.

"Five extortion incidents have not yet been reported, while work is in progress on two incidents," he added.

Later, it emerged that the Sindh chief minister had written to the federal government, seeking assistance in arresting overseas members of the extortion mafia.

In his letter, CM Murad urged the federal government to approach Interpol for the issuance of red notices for the extortionists.