Pakistan issues demarche to Taliban regime after Afghan soil used to martyr soldiers

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad in this undated image. — AFP/File

Attack on military camp resulted in martyrdom of four soldiers.

FO voices concern over Taliban regime's support for terrorists.

Pakistan demands probe, warns right to defend sovereignty.



The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday issued a demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime, conveying Pakistan’s grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after four Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom during today’s terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

"Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, today’s terrorist attack carried out by Khwarij belonging to Kharji Gul Bahadur Group on a Pakistan Military camp in North Waziristan District," the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

The FO said it summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission to convey Pakistan's strong demarche over the continued support by the Taliban regime to TTP, enabling them to carry out terrorist attacks against the Pakistan military and the civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.

"It was emphasised that the permissive environment enjoyed by the TTP in Afghanistan belies Afghanistan’s international commitments as well as to Pakistan, that it would not allow its soil to be used against any other country, including Pakistan," it added.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said, Pakistan has demanded a full investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of the terrorist attacks launched against Pakistan from Afghan soil.

"The Afghan Taliban regime has been urged to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership, and deny the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan," it added.

The Afghan Taliban regime has also been categorically informed that Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and will take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil, the statement concluded.



Attempt foiled to breach camp perimeter: ISPR

Separately, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, confirmed the attack, saying that four Pakistani soldiers were martyred while thwarting a terrorist attack on a security forces camp in the general area of Boya, North Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, the attack took place on December 19 when khawarij terrorists belonging to the "Indian proxy group Fitna al Khawarij [TTP] attempted to breach the camp’s perimeter."

The terrorists' attempt was foiled by a swift and resolute response from troops. "In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive laden vehicle on the outer perimeter wall, resulting in its collapse and considerable damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure including a mosque," it added.

The explosion also inflicted severe injuries on 15 local civilians, including women and children, and caused damage to nearby homes, the ISPR said, adding that troops engaged the attackers with precision and eliminated all four terrorists during the ensuing exchange of fire.

However, during the intense firefight, four soldiers — Havildar Muhammad Waqas (42) of Kotli, Naik Khanwaiz (38) of Mansehra, Sepoy Sufyan Haider (25) of Vehari, and Sepoy Riffat (32) of Layyah — embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

The military's media wing added that the attack was planned and orchestrated by Afghanistan-based terrorists, which it said contradicts claims by the Afghan Taliban regime that such groups do not operate from Afghan soil.

Pakistan, ISPR said, expects the Afghan Taliban regime to fulfil its obligations by preventing the use of its territory by khawarij against Pakistan. The statement added that Pakistan reserves the right to pursue and eliminate terrorists, along with their facilitators and affiliates, to ensure the safety and security of its people.

Cross-border terrorism

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban regime to curb militant groups operating from its soil and carrying out attacks on Pakistani military personnel and civilians.

However, instead of addressing Pakistan's concerns, Kabul sided with militants in launching an attack on Pakistan’s border posts in October.

The attack, which took place on the night between October 11 and 12, received a befitting response from the Pakistani forces, leading to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants.

However, 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

Security forces also conducted "precision strikes" inside Afghanistan, targeting terrorists in Kandahar province and Kabul.

Since then, a Qatar- and Turkiye-mediated ceasefire has been in effect between the two sides.