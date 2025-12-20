MAGA roars as DOJ drops Epstein files: Here's what we know

The release of the Epstein files has been generating buzz on social media after the MAGA movement zeroed in on former President Bill Clinton’s images released by the DOJ on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Key MAGA figures seized on the documents released by the DOJ, largely focusing their attention on images of former President Bill Clinton.

Among key figures of the MAGA movement is Laura Loomer, who took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Bill Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein’s pool. Looking forward to the media obsessively talking about how @BillClinton was nearly na*** in a pool with Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell. But, we all know they wont show these photos on TV or even mention them.

They just want to ‘Get Trump.’”

Clinton has distanced himself, saying he knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes.

Another MAGA supporter, a right-wing commentator named Rogan O’Handley with over 2.3 million followers on X, wrote, “New Epstein Files show Bill Clinton shirtless in a hot tub with a female that is not his wife, Hillary Clinton. There’s only 1 reason Epstein would photograph a US president with a girl in a hot tub: Blackmail.”

A third X handle, @MAGAVoice, followed by over 1.4 million on X, jumped in and wrote, “Bill Clinton needs to be investigated.”

A fourth key influencer of the MAGA movement, Nick Sorter, posted on X, writing, “The fact Democrats & legacy media are RADIO SILENT over the Epstein Files after it was revealed Bill Clinton was ROUTINELY hanging out in private with victims is incredibly telling.” They don’t give two s*** about the victims. It’s nothing more than a political football for them.”

On Friday, December 19, the DOJ released thousands of documents in the Epstein case, following a requirement in the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act to make them public by December 19, 2025.

The release consists of four major data sets, available on the DOJ website under the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” section.

It contains thousands of records, such as photos, call logs, grand jury testimony, and interview transcripts.

Many of the documents have already been redacted, and at least some have already been in the public domain.