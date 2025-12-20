Japan tests 100kW laser weapon as tensions with China rise over Taiwan issue

Japan tests 100kW laser weapon as Taiwan tensions with China rise

Japan is strengthening its military power amid tensions with China over the Taiwan issue as it recently tested a 100 kilowatt laser weapon system capable of cutting through metal and drones mid-flight.

The high-power weapon combines 10 lasers (10 kilowatt each) into a single beam, giving it enough power to cut and burn through metal surfaces.

Amid the increasing role of drone technology in modern warfare as evident from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the laser weapons have gained prominence.

Many countries around the world, including the United States, Russia, China, Germany and Australia, have already tested deployed laser weapon systems to shoot down lightweight airborne threats, including drones and mortars.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries started developing the weapon in 2019 and delivered its first prototype to Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) in February 2023.

It has been revealed that the laser system is capable of engaging targets without running out of ammunition.

The weapon system is installed on a 6,200-ton warship, JS Asuka test ship, and will soon be sent to the sea for tests in maritime conditions. The tests are expected to begin from February next year.

This development comes amid strained relations with China after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the self-defence forces (SDF) could be deployed if China takes military action against Taiwan.