New Instagram update limits hashtags to curb manipulative visibility: Find out per-post limit

Meta-owned image and video-sharing platform, Instagram, is limiting posts to just five hashtags under a new policy aimed at enhancing content quality and fostering more meaningful engagement.

Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri shared insights on his “Instagram advice” channel about the platform's new hashtag restrictions, underlining that fewer, more specific hashtags perform better than lengthy, generic lists.

“Quality over quantity is key,” he stated, highlighting that while hashtags help users discover content, they do not automatically increase reach. Creators are encouraged to focus on producing content that resonates with their audiences, he added.

This fundamental change mirrors a previous adjustment Meta made in Threads, where each post can only go with a single hashtag to reduce spam and prevent users from manipulating engagement metrics.

The Instagram head explained that the primary reason for reducing hashtags is to promote tags that foster community building rather than artificially inflating visibility.

The update is expected to transform how users approach Instagram marketing and content discovery. By controlling the number of hashtags, the platform is ensuring a more intentional strategy, valuing posts that genuinely resonate with viewers rather than relying solely on tag volume.

The update comes as competition among social media platforms is intensifying and reflects Instagram’s commitment to prioritising authentic content interactions and community-driven engagement.

The move is likely to encourage users to be more thoughtful in their hashtag usage, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of content on the platform.