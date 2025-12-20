Is YouTube still down? Service fully restored after affecting thousands worldwide

YouTube's worldwide outage has fortunately been resolved after the Alphabet-owned service experienced widespread service disruptions, with tens of thousands of users reporting access problems.

Reports claiming that YouTube was down started coming late on Friday, with over 11,000 complaints registered within just 30 minutes, according to website monitoring service Downdetector.

Users experienced difficulties accessing YouTube videos, with many encountering error messages when trying to load content. The outage impacted YouTube's main platform as well as several related services.

However, Alphabet has not provided official details regarding the cause of the outage or the expected resolution time.

Besides its niche being video streaming, YouTube is a major source of advertising revenue for the tech giant and serves as one of the biggest channels for content distribution. It boasts over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide.

The timing of the YouTube outage was noteworthy, as it occurred during the peak hours when most of its users are most likely to access streaming services at the end of the work week.

Fortunately, it came to light that YouTube's technical team moved quickly and took appropriate measures to fully restore the service, allowing users to resume their viewing. As of now, YouTube is said to be working fine again.