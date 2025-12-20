India drop Shubman Gill from T20 World Cup squad

India's Shubman Gill walks to the pavilion after he is stumped by Pakistan's Mohammad Haris off the bowling of Saim Ayub during Asia Cup Group A match in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters

Indian selectors dropped Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Saturday from the T20 squad for the World Cup in February after a prolonged form slump.

Gill, 26, has scored only 291 runs in his past 15 matches in the game’s shortest format at an average of 24.25.

"Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment," chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai.

However, batter Suryakumar Yadav was retained as captain despite similar concerns over his form.

A T20 specialist, Suryakumar has managed just 244 runs across his last 22 innings in the format, without a single fifty.

"We have full faith in our captain to deliver during the World Cup," Agarkar said.

Suryakumar acknowledged that his "rough patch" had been going on for too long.

"I know what to do. I have time to fix it. We will definitely see Surya the batter," the captain said.

All-rounder Axar Patel was named as Suryakumar’s deputy.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was rewarded for his stellar form in domestic cricket with a spot in the 15-member squad.

Kishan last played for India in 2023.

The same team will also play five home T20Is against New Zealand from January 21, the last round of international matches before the World Cup.

The 10th edition of the tournament, which will be hosted by Sri Lanka and India, will feature 20 nations.

India are the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in a thrilling 2024 final in Barbados.

World T20 squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Axar Patel (vice-capt) Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan.