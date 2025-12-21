President Zardari embarks on Iraq visit to expand trade, energy, and diplomatic ties

Zardari welcomed by Minister Al-Badrani and officials.

Formal talks with Iraqi President Jamal Rashid are scheduled.

Delegations to discuss trade, energy, reconstruction, tech, education.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has started off a four-day official visit to Iraq, where he will engage with Iraq’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across key areas.

The President's House in an X post said that he was welcomed at Baghdad International Airport by Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, who led the official reception, alongside senior officials from the Iraqi presidency.

An official welcoming ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 21 at Baghdad Palace, followed by talks between Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and President Zardari.

Expanded discussions are also planned between the Iraqi and Pakistani delegations.

Iraq and Pakistan share longstanding diplomatic relations and have recently sought to broaden cooperation across multiple sectors, as Baghdad continues efforts to strengthen ties with Asian partners and diversify its international partnerships.

While en route from Islamabad to Baghdad, President Zardari conveyed a goodwill message to the Iranian leadership as his aircraft entered Iranian airspace, reaffirming solidarity with Iran and emphasising mutual respect and stronger regional relations.

In a curtain raiser issued a day earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) said the "President is visiting Iraq at the invitation of President Rashid and will undertake an official visit to the Republic of Iraq from December 20 to 24, 2025."

"The visit underscores the longstanding, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq, rooted in shared bonds of faith, culture, and mutual respect," the FO said in its statement

During the visit, the President will hold high-level meetings with Iraqi leadership to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations, it added.

"He will also explore ways to further enhance cooperation across key areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, energy, reconstruction, manpower, technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges."

Discussions will also cover regional and international developments, as well as cooperation at multilateral fora.

It further said, "the visit is expected to reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties between the two countries, identify new avenues of partnership, and enhance people-to-people linkages, particularly in the context of religious tourism and economic collaboration."

The official visit reflects Pakistan’s continued engagement with Iraq and its commitment to fostering a results-oriented, forward-looking, and strategic partnership that contributes to Iraq’s stability and development, as well as to regional peace and prosperity, according to the FO statement.