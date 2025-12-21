Dense fog over Karachi reduces visibility, disrupts flight operations

A view of dense fog in Karachi on December 21, 2025. — Geo.tv

Fog cover reported in Clifton, II Chundrigar Road, University Road.

PMD forecasts mostly cloudy weather in city for next 24 hours.

Flight diverted due to low visibility, part of routine safety move: PAA

KARACHI: Residents of the port city, who eagerly await the short-lived winters, woke up to a rather pleasant change in the weather on Sunday, with dense fog covering various parts of the city.

The skyline of the metropolis turned rather opaque with low visibility due to the fog cover, with the visibility going down to zero at the M-9 Motorway.

Fog cover was reported in various areas, including Northern Bypass, University Road, Karimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, Defence, Surjani Town, Sohrab Goth and other localities.

Forecasting that the weather in Karachi is likely to remain mostly cloudy in the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 28 degrees Celsius and 30°C.

With humidity levels at 95% and a seven-kilometre-per-hour breeze blowing from the northeast, the lowest temperature was recorded at 17.5°C, the Met Office added.

Meanwhile, the fog in Karachi has also resulted in six international flights being diverted from the Jinnah International Airport to other airports.

The Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) said that flights were diverted to Muscat, whereas another private airline's flight was diverted to Islamabad.

Redirecting flights in restricted visibility is a routine safety measure, the authority said.

Earlier this month, the temperature in the port city witnessed a notable decrease in temperature with mercury dropping down to single digits in the city to essentially marking the arrival of short-lived winter for its residents.