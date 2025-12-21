India win toss, decide to bowl first against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf and India captain Ayush Mhatre at the toss dudrin the ACC U19 Asia Cup Final in Dubai, December 21, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan reach final after beating Bangladesh.

India qualify after semi-final win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan lost group-stage clash to India by 90.

India have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup final being played here at the ICC Academy on Sunday.

Pakistan booked their place in the final by beating Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Friday, chasing 122 with the loss of two wickets and 69 balls to spare.

India qualified for the ultimate game after a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in the first semi-final.

There was no handshake at the toss between the two captains, and a handshake also did not take place during the pre-match trophy photo opportunity.

Separately, reports said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the final and the closing ceremony in Dubai.

Sources added that Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, will watch the match live at the venue and attend the ceremony where the winning team will lift the trophy.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), V Suryavanshi, Aaron George, VM Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, AA Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, KK Singh