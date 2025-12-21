Pakistan Navy commissions Turkiye-made PNS Khaibar

CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Turiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pictured at the commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar on December 21, 2025. — X@dgprPaknavy

CNS Ashraf lauds defence partnership between Pakistan, Turkiye.

PN's Milgem class ships most technologically advanced: ISPR

Vessels equipped with modern weapons and advanced sensors.



The Pakistan Navy (PN) has commissioned its second Milgem-class ship, PNS Khaibar, in a ceremony held at Turkiye's Istanbul Naval Shipyard, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed the brotherly relations between Pakistan-Turkiye as exemplary and emphasised the need for enhanced mutual collaboration in the field of defence production in future as well.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf appreciated the deepening defence partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye while acknowledging the commitment of M/s ASFAT, Istanbul Naval Shipyard and the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) involved in planning, design and construction of PN MILGEM ships

CNS Admiral Ashraf further stressed that bilateral engagements between the Pakistan Navy and Turkish Naval Forces not only contribute immensely towards strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye defence collaboration but also reflect our enduring and deepening partnership.

Following the ceremony, the Turkish president visited the ship, where he was presented guard of honour and interacted with the ship's crew.

During the visit, Turkish President and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf exchanged views on maritime security in the region and discussed avenues for future PN-TNF joint initiatives.

The ISPR further highlighted that the PN's Milgem-class ships are the most technologically advanced surface platforms. These vessels are equipped with the latest Command and Control Systems integrated with modern weapons and advanced sensors.

The contract for the construction of four Milgem-class ships for Pakistan was signed between the Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan and M/s ASFAT, Turkiye in 2018, wherein two Ships were planned to be constructed in Turkiye and the remaining two ships in Pakistan.

Commissioning of PNS Khaibar marks the completion of construction of both Ships at Turkiye.