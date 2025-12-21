After Moonis Elahi, Interpol drops Zulfi Bukhari extradition case

This collage shows Zulfi Bukhari (left) and Moonis Elahi. — Reporter

Interior ministry fails to secure red notice against PTI leaders.

Interpol confirms Zulfi Bukhari not subject to notice or diffusion.

Lawyers say cases against both were "politically motivated".



LONDON/LYON: A month after giving a clean chit to senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi in the corruption allegations case seeking his arrest and extradition to Pakistan, Interpol has dropped the terrorism case extradition request for Zulfi Bukhari by the Government of Pakistan — in a big setback to the interior ministry’s efforts to repatriate exiled and wanted PTI leaders.

The General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has confirmed that it has dropped its investigation into Bukhari and that he is no longer “subject to an Interpol notice or diffusion”.

Around two years ago, the interior ministry approached Interpol seeking red notices against Moonis and Bukhari. The case against Moonis was based on an alleged murder conspiracy from London to Gujarat and the alleged corruption cases during former prime minister Imran Khan’s government — that the PTI leader was behind the murder case in Gujarat after leaving Pakistan over three years ago, and made money through corrupt means when in power.

Against Bukhari, the interior ministry alleged in its Interpol complaint that he was involved in terrorism outside the Judicial Complex during PTI founder Khan’s appearances, as well as other incidents of terrorism. The interior ministry had also told Interpol that Bukhari should be handed over to Pakistan for his role in the Al-Qadir Trust case, since he was the central character in the case alongside Bushra Bibi and Khan.

In a letter to Bukhari’s lawyers, Interpol has said: “We would like to inform you that the Commission carried out the appropriate checks concerning your request in accordance with its functions and that the information concerning your client provided by Pakistan which you mentioned in your request, has been deleted from the Interpol Information System. You will find enclosed an official letter from the Interpol General Secretariat, certifying that your client is currently not subject to an Interpol notice or diffusion.”

Last month, the Interpol formally certified that Moonis, 49, is no longer the subject of any Interpol Notice or Diffusion based on Pakistan’s request seeking criminal charges and extradition of the PTI leader.

Credible sources at the Interpol had confirmed to Geo News that it has dropped a long-running investigation into Moonis after establishing that not enough evidence exists against him of the alleged wrongdoings, as complained by the Pakistani authorities.

The cases — red notice requests — against Bukhari started in mid-2023 and against Moonis a year later. The interior ministry, under Mohsin Naqvi, has vowed to bring back the requested persons at any cost to face the legal system in Pakistan.

The Interpol’s decision to clear Bukhari and Moonis brings a big relief for them but it’s a setback for the interior ministry’s efforts. Lawyers for Moonis and Bukhari were able to convince Interpol that they were not involved in corruption, killings, and terrorism, and that these cases were aimed at political persecution.

A spokesman at the interior ministry didn’t comment when asked about the Interpol decisions on Moonis and Bukhari.