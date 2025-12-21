Political stability, progress 'hinge' on charter of politics, dialogue

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah (left) and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. — Online/APP

Law minister stresses charter of politics "for nation, not a party".

Progress not possible without dialogue, stability: Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Rana Sanaullah says institutions' respect essential for development.



Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Sunday called for a charter of politics to foster political maturity, stability, and the nation's progress.

At a seminar at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore, the minister emphasised that the proposed charter was for the nation, not any individual or political party.

Tarar remarked that those "who had played with the country's fate" were no longer hidden from the public.

He emphasised the need to adopt a positive attitude towards criticism, promote tolerance, and listen to political opponents, saying that politics was a continuous process that demanded wisdom and patience.

The minister noted that Pakistan had faced extremism in politics and emphasised that it was the politicians' responsibility to address issues with caution and wisdom.

Tarar warned that extremism and violence must not be allowed to dictate the course of political affairs.

Noting the current challenges, Tarar said that Pakistan needed dialogue, political stability and economic stability. "Without these, progress is not possible."

'Political dialogue essential for stability'

In his address, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that political stability was essential for sustainable national progress and development.

Sanaullah said that dialogue, tolerance and respect for state institutions were essential for ensuring sustainable development.

He stated that no nation has ever advanced through conflict, violence, or anarchy, adding that attacks on defence installations were entirely unacceptable and could be justified under any circumstances.

Referring to meetings with jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Sanaullah said that restrictions on such meetings could only be reconsidered once there was clear evidence that individuals had abandoned unrest and violence.

Sanaullah asserted that assemblies would have been dissolved and elections conducted if the PTI had not marched on Islamabad on May 25, 2022.

He said that dialogue on elections had resumed later and matters were close to being settled, adding that the PTI leadership sought permission from its founder, which was not granted.

The PM's adviser questioned whether the law permitted unrestricted meetings, which he said were being used to spread chaos and disorder in the country.

Sanaullah was of the view that political instability emerges when political parties abandon dialogue and choose confrontation.

"If we are the ones obstructing dialogue, tell us; if it is someone else, name them," he said.

He lamented what he described as the PTI's rejection of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer for dialogue ahead of the budget passage on June 30.