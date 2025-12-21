Pakistan, Iraq express resolve to fight terrorism, extremism

President Asif Ali Zardari holds a one-on-one meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid at Baghdad Palace on December 21, 2025. — PID

President Zardari meets Iraqi counterpart Rashid in Baghdad.

Both leaders reaffirm resolve to further deepening bilateral ties.

Zardari reiterates Pakistan’s support for Iraq’s reconstruction.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq on Sunday expressed their resolve to fight against extremism, terrorism and narcotics trade.

The commitment came during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and his Iraqi counterpart Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid at the Baghdad Palace.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the 9th session of the Pakistan-Iraq Joint Ministerial Commission and parliamentary interactions, according to a statement from the President's Secretariat.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for Iraq’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, and reiterated commitment to Iraq’s stability, prosperity and democratic progress.

President Asif Ali Zardari and his Iraqi counterpart Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid are inspecting the guard of honour at Baghdad Palace on December 21, 2025. — PID

He congratulated the Iraqi leadership and people on the successful conduct of the parliamentary elections and expressed best wishes for the smooth formation of the new government.

The president noted that current levels of bilateral trade did not reflect the true potential of Pakistan-Iraq economic, cultural and security relations.

He highlighted opportunities for expanding trade, investment, agriculture and defence production sectors besides information technology, construction, pharmaceuticals and related industries.

President Zardari also underscored the importance of business-to-business engagement, reciprocal business delegations and the establishment of direct banking channels to facilitate trade and commercial activity.

He reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to support Iraq’s reconstruction and development efforts through the provision of skilled and semi-skilled manpower under the existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) on manpower transmission.

The president also highlighted Pakistan’s capacity in medical services, financial expertise and digital governance, and expressed readiness to share technical experience, including in secure data management, to support institutional capacity-building in Iraq.

The president also requested for improved facilitation for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq and expressed hope for early finalisation and implementation of the proposed MoU on Zaireen Management, aimed at ensuring orderly travel and addressing longstanding issues related to religious visits.

He also expressed his firm resolve to work with Iraqi government to stop illegal entry and overstay of those Pakistanis who violate Iraqi law.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation across political, economic and social domains.

They agreed to maintain close coordination at regional and multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the OIC, on issues of mutual interest.

The Iraqi president appreciated Pakistan’s role in uniting Islamic Ummah and the historical support to the people of Palestine.

Earlier, upon arrival at the palace, President Zardari was accorded a guard of honour. An official welcoming ceremony was held, followed by a one-on-one meeting between the two Presidents and delegation-level talks.

President Rashid also hosted a lunch in honour of President Zardari and his accompanying delegation.