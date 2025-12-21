Nine terrorists killed in two separate KP operations: ISPR

In this file photo, security forces are seen taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

Security forces gunned down nine terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The operations were conducted in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts on December 19, read a press release issued by the military's media wing.

Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Dera Ismail Khan district on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, four khawarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

Another IBO was conducted in Bannu district, where “five more khawarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces”, it added.

The ISPR stated that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies, and the target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the military’s media wing added.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase in terrorist attacks, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Cross-border terrorism, emanating from Afghanistan, also resulted in week-long clashes between the two nations in October.

The attack comes just days after Islamabad issued a demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime, conveying grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Foreign Office summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission on December 19 after four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in KP’s North Waziristan.

"Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, today’s terrorist attack carried out by Khwarij belonging to Kharji Gul Bahadur Group on a Pakistan Military camp in North Waziristan District," the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

Pakistan said that the Afghan Taliban regime’s continued support to terrorist groups enabled them to carry out terrorist attacks against the Pakistan military and the civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.

The FO also informed Kabul’s envoy that Pakistan reserved the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and will take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.