Messi's India-tour organiser reveals how much footballer earned from visit

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi with his inter Miami teammates on a whirlwind tour of India’s Kolkata on December 13, 2025.

Lionel Messi’s tour organiser revealed the amount of money the Argentine soccer player earned during his three-day visit to India, which started with a chaotic reception in Kolkata.

Organiser Satadru Dutta said that Messi was paid approximately INR900 million for the tour.

He said Messi appeared unhappy despite the hefty fee, as organisers failed to keep spectators at a distance from the athlete.

The revelation comes as authorities probe disruptions at Messi’s appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, where spectators threw chairs and vandalised the venue.

“Messi was paid INR890 million for the tour, while INR11 million was paid as tax to the Indian government,” reported NDTV, citing sources.

“At least INR100 million was spent on the arrangement, of which 30% amount was sponsored,” it added.

Satadru has INR20 million in his account, which has been frozen by the authorities. He claimed that the amount in his account was earned by selling tickets for Messi’s event in Kolkata and Hyderabad, while some amount was earned from sponsors.

The investigations revealed that despite receiving the amount, the footballer concluded his tour unhappily, as the football icon was “unhappy with being touched or hugged” by the spectators.

The inquiry also revealed that West Bengal’s sports minister used his influence to allow his relatives and personal acquaintances access to Messi.