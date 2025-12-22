At key conference, opposition demands credible elections, smooth transfer of power

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, MWM Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai address a TTAP conference in Islamabad on December 21. — Screengrab via X/@TTAP_OFFICIAL

TTAP warns political instability has deepened economic crisis.

Urges urgent steps to protect citizens’ rights, state institutions.

Demands release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan.

At a two-day national consultative conference on Sunday, the opposition alliance called for the immediate appointment of an independent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and insisted on free, fair, and transparent elections to guarantee a legitimate transfer of power.

The conference, organised by Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) and attended by representatives from political and civil society groups nationwide, concluded with a declaration addressing key national issues.

It called for an independent investigation into what it termed the “worst and blatant” rigging in the February 8, 2024, elections, demanding that those responsible be identified and punished.

The declaration criticised the erosion of judicial independence, noting the removal and forced transfers of conscientious judges, including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza and Justice Tariq Jahangiri. The opposition condemned these actions as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The opposition also condemned enforced disappearances and the listing of political activists under the Fourth Schedule, terming these measures illegal, unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Stressing the foundational role of transparent elections in democracy, the declaration warned that public confidence in the political system could only be restored through fair polls under a new, impartial Election Commission. It stressed that economic and political stability are intertwined and essential for national development.

The conference made a call for urgent measures to protect citizens’ rights, ensure justice, and uphold the independence of state institutions.

The opposition alliance expressed solidarity with Justice Tariq Jahangiri, condemning the actions taken against him and demanding the restoration of the judiciary in accordance with the original Constitution of 1973.

The declaration strongly criticised sentences handed down in alleged false cases to PTI chief Imran Khan and his wife, as well as the ill-treatment of Khan’s sisters, including incidents of being dragged by their hair and alleged use of chemical water cannons.

The alliance demanded the release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ijaz Chaudhry, Yasmin Rashid, Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Ali Wazir, Haji Abdul Samad and Wali Mohmand.

The conference also called for lifting the ban on meetings with Imran Khan, condemned false cases against Murtaza Jatoi of GDA and Zain Shah of Sindh United Party, and denounced police brutality on political protests in Moro.

Looking ahead, the opposition announced plans to observe February 8, 2026 — the second anniversary of what it called an illegitimate system — as a black day, with nationwide protests including wheel jams and shutter-down strikes to highlight demands for constitutional restoration and accountability.

The opposition alliance announced the formation of a central committee to mobilise the public and strengthen its organisational structure. The committee comprises Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Dr Amjad, Ali Asghar, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Zain Shah, and will oversee the creation of sub-committees at provincial and district levels.

The alliance also decided to hold national consultative conferences in all provincial capitals and intensify engagement with bar councils, civil society organisations and the public to pursue the restoration of the Constitution, rule of law and democratic norms.

Addressing the closing session of the national conference, alliance head Mahmood Khan Achakzai said the opposition was open to dialogue but questioned the credibility of those in power, declaring that the alliance would not accommodate what he termed ‘seasonal birds’ in its ranks. He warned that those responsible for plunder and abuse of authority would be held accountable.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, speaking on the occasion, said the prevailing situation demanded comprehensive negotiations. He assured full support to Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s leadership and announced that PTI would stand with the alliance in any democratic movement.

He said the army and the country belonged to the people, stressing that PTI respected the armed forces regardless of leadership. Urging Achakzai to launch a movement, Barrister Gohar said PTI would remain alongside the alliance in its struggle for rights and democracy.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi highlighted that foreign debt is tied to the rising dollar, noting that foreign aid from friendly countries remains idle in the State Bank of Pakistan.

He warned that if the government does not control the dollar, it could cross Rs400, undermining defence and economic stability. Afridi pledged full support to the opposition alliance, stating that if sacrifices are required to restore the Constitution, they will be willingly made.

Afridi criticised the recent regime changes, stating that economic decline, inflation, and unemployment had increased, while public frustration grew. He said a collective dialogue with stakeholders could have mitigated the crisis, but mismanagement had led to worsening conditions.