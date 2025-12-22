Typing '6-7' makes your phone's home screen shake: here's how it works

The "6-7" craze shows no signs of fading away, having generated buzz throughout the year. Even as we are near the end of 2025, this Gen Alpha "6-7" viral trend has no intention of stopping.

Google has now jumped into the fray by incorporating a unique feature into its main interface.

If you haven’t tried it yet, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

Typing "6-7" can actually shake your Google Home screen. Well, it’s not a joke! You can give it a try right now.

Let’s find out about Google’s new “6 7” home screen shake-up feature here.

When “6-7” or “6 7” is searched on the Google engine, the results page shakes with a vertical wobble.

This mimics the classic “weighing” hand gesture from the viral “6-7” juggling meme and works on both desktop and mobile. Here's how.

Simply open Google on your browser or mobile app, type the most viral slang, “6 7,” into the search bar, and then all you need to do is just hit Enter.

Users will notice within seconds the page will start vibrating, matching the unhinged, unpredictable spirit.

Typing '6-7' makes your phone's home screen shake: here's how it works

Background of “6-7”

The term originated from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7),” pointing to a 6-foot, 7-inch basketball player, LaMelo Ball.

The term became an internet sensation after gaining buzz through viral videos and memes that highlight NBA player LaMelo Ball.

“67” has since evolved from being just the height of a basketball player to being stripped of all meaning.

The phrase has become a popular call-and-response chant among Generation Alpha, who shout “six!” to prompt an answering cry of “seven!”

There’s also a “juggling” hand gesture that goes along with it.

When people, especially younger ones, are yelling it, they’re not just repeating a meme; they’re shouting a feeling.

The world’s leading online dictionary, Dictionary.com, declared “6-7,” pronounced as “six-seven,” as the 2025 Word of the Year in October, 2025.

Moreover, it’s one of the first words of the year 2025 that works as an interjection—a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually stands for.