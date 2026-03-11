 
Spain shocks Israel with major diplomatic move, withdraws ambassador

Spain has officially terminated the ambassador's post in its embassy in Tel Aviv

March 11, 2026

Spain has permanently withdrawn its ambassador from Israel amid a deepening rift between the two countries.

The Kingdom of Spain is among the few European countries which took a principled stance and unequivocally condemned Israel's war against Palestine and its ongoing unprovoked military aggression against Iran.

Madrid summoned back its ambassador after announcing strict measures banning the aircraft or ship, carrying weapons for Israel, from using its ports or airspace in September last year.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2026, Spain announced in its official gazette that the ambassador’s position had been formally terminated.

According to Reuters, the Spanish Embassy in Tel Aviv will continue operations under the leadership of charge d’affaires, marking a major downgrade in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Israel has already recalled its ambassador in May 2024 in protest of Spain’s decision to recongnise the state of Palestine.

Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been a vocal critic of Israel’s unilateral actions in the Middle East region.

He was among the first few European leaders whose governments, including Norway and Ireland, recognised the State of Palestine.

Sanchez has condemned the recent military offensive against Iran and Iran’s subsequent retaliation calling it a violation of international law.

He called for immediate ceasefire and urged warring parties to return to the dialogue table to find a lasting political solution. 

