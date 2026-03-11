Deadly tornado outbreak leaves 2 dead, trail of destruction in Illinois, Indiana

A powerful storm system spawned a series of suspected tornadoes across Illinois and Indiana on Tuesday, March 10.

The severe weather conditions left at least two dead and a widespread path of damage.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is investigating reports of at least four tornadoes striking the region.

The region of Lake Village, Indiana, has been hit the most, where an elderly couple was killed when a tornado hit their home in the 8000 block of 600W.

Authorities confirmed that several people sustained serious injuries, although the number is less than 10.

The twister left a trail of destruction about 3.5 miles long through the town, trapping people inside damaged homes, knocking over trees and power lines, and leaving livestock running loose.

A grid search was conducted by first responders, who included four firefighters who found their homes severely damaged.

In Illinois, the city of Kankakee was hit the hardest. Mayor Christopher Curtis reported seven people were injured.

The most damaged area was along Sandbar Road in Aroma Park, where a two-story barn was levelled, and a concrete silo was destroyed.

A massive hail was also reported in the region. According to NWS, a hailstone with a diameter of around six inches fell in Kankakee, potentially setting a new state record.