Is Iran planning to attack California? Here’s what we know

Federal authorities have warned law enforcement across California that Iran may be planning a “surprise” drone attack against the West Coast in retaliation for U.S. military strikes.

However, authorities confirm that there’s no credible intelligence to authenticate the threat.

The warning was spread through a confidential memo distributed to agencies within the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to the document reviewed by multiple news outlets, “Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California.”

The warning came as the war entered its 12th day.

The memo noted the intelligence was acquired in early February, anticipating Iranian retaliation “in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.”

However, the Los Angeles Times reported that the law enforcement sources familiar with the assessment confirmed that the warning is cautionary in nature and not based on credible or authentic intelligence.

The threat, however, has sparked renewed concerns about drone warfare being brought to American soil.

John Cohen, a former intelligence chief for the Department of Homeland Security, stated that Iran’s presence in Mexico and South America is significant, and with their drone capabilities and current level of motivation, they are a threat worth keeping an eye on.