YouTube hits $62 billion revenue, overtakes Disney as world's largest media company

By
Geo News Digital Desk
March 11, 2026

YouTube has officially secured the title of world’s largest media company, surpassing the legacy giant Disney in annual revenue for the first time.

According to the research firm MoffettNathanson, the Google-owned video platform generated an estimated $62 billion in revenue during 2025.

The figure surpasses the Disney Co.’s media business, which earned around $60.9 billion last year.

The figures highlight a seismic shift in the entertainment landscape, showcasing the changing interest of the audience in short-form content.

The dominance of YouTube is not limited to a single source of income.

The largest source of income for YouTube was advertising, which brought in around $40 billion in 2025, a figure larger than the total ad revenue of Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount Skydance, and Warner Bros. Discovery combined.

The ad revenue of YouTube in the last quarter of 2025 was $11.4 billion.

The company has now paid $100 billion to creators, music companies, and media partners since its inception.

On this revolutionary moment, Neal Mohan, YouTube CEO, said: “Leading YouTube is a privilege where I can bring both those pieces together. That human storytelling and creativity and the best of technology, that’s what motivates me every morning.”

