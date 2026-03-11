 
Four wet wipe brands linked to six deaths in deadly bacteria outbreak in UK: See full list here

Geo News Digital Desk
March 11, 2026

UK health officials have issued an urgent warning after a fatal outbreak of Burkholderia stabilis (B. stabilis) bacteria was associated with contaminated skin cleansing wipes.

The disease resulted in six deaths and 62 infections.

Following the deaths, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has listed four brands of non-sterile, alcohol-free wet wipes that may still be widely used across households.

Officials are urging people to stop using these products “under any circumstances” and dispose of them as soon as possible.

The contaminated brands are:

  • Value Aid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes
  • Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free
  • Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes
  • Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Officials confirmed that three of four brands originate from the same UK manufacturing site.

The revelation was made in a study published in the journal Eurosurveillance, which confirmed 59 cases and three probable cases identified between June 2018 and February 2026.

Unfortunately, five confirmed patients and one probable case died within 30 days of detecting the bacteria, with one death directly attributed to the Burkholderia infection.

What is Burkholderia infection?

Burkholderia infection is caused by gram-negative bacteria (B. cepacian complex, B. pseudomallei) that act as opportunistic pathogens.

These infections are serious, antibiotic-resistant, and majorly affect individuals with pre-existing conditions such as cystic fibrosis or chronic granulomatous disease.

Common symptoms of the disease range from mild respiratory issues to severe, rapid, and often fatal pneumonia, sepsis, or infection of surgical wounds.

