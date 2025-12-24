Syria seeks closer military ties with Russia after years of fighting Putin-backed Assad regime

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s administration is seeking closer military ties with Russia after years of fighting against the Russia-backed Assad regime during the civil war.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a meeting hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin with Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibaani and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra focused on matters of mutual interest, including political, economic and military issues.

The meeting mainly focused on military cooperation to strengthen the Syrian Arab Army, modernising its equipment and sharing expertise in research and development efforts.

The news agency stated: “Both sides discussed the importance of continued political and diplomatic coordination at international forums,” adding that Moscow assured Syria of steadfast support.

Putin also condemned Israel for violating Syrian territory, stating, “Such actions pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.”

Despite strongly backing Assad during the 14-year civil war in Syria, Moscow appears ready to build good diplomatic relations with Al-Sharaa administration in Damascus.

President Al-Sharaa also visited Russia in October and assured Putin that they plan to honour all the agreements between both countries.

However, Russia is hoping to secure a deal to continue operating its two military bases - Khmeimim airbase and the Tartous naval base on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, where Russian forces remain stationed.