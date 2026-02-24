PSG star Achraf Hakimi to stand trial in alleged rape case

Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi is set to face trial in a case related to 2023 rape allegations against him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Hakimi wrote, “I await this trial calmly, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”

The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender and the captain of Moroccan national team continued, “Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is false.”

Hakimi said that such trials were unfair to the innocent people and unjust to the genuine victims.

A 24-year-old woman accused Hakimi of raping her at his home in a Paris suburb.

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said a trial date has not been set, adding that she will appeal against the judge’s decision.

She said the trial was ordered based on an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman.

Colin accused the plaintiff of “obstructing investigation, refusing all medical examinations and DNA testing, refusing access to her mobile phone, and failing to provide the name of a key witness.”

PSG is set to face Monaco on Wednesday. Coach Luis Enrique was asked whether the case would affect Hakimi’s position in the team. He replied, “This is in the hands of the justice system.”