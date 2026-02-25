Can humans survive AI? ‘Doomsday' report sends tech stocks tumbling

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has embedded itself in almost all aspects of human life and experts are now warning about its potential consequences for humanity’s future.

Can humans survive AI? is a pressing question which experts are trying to answer but none has offered certainty.

A report titled “The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis” has sent shockwaves through the market and caused stock prices to stumble in major tech and financial firms.

The report, published by Citrini Research on Sunday, warned of a global intelligence crisis, adding that human intelligence is being replaced by machine intelligence at a rapid pace across a growing range of tasks.

The report stated, “The financial system is repricing. That repricing is painful, disorderly, and far from complete.”

The authors said that it was not a prediction but a hypothetical scenario as if it was July 2028, outlining a potential doomsday threat to white-collar work.

The report’s serious warnings had a significant impact on the market as stocks of companies using AI tumbled:

Datadog, CrowdStrike and Zscaler each dropped more than 9 percent

IBM, which operates the AI development studio Watsonx, saw its stock drop 13 percent

Doordash shares fell 6.6 percent

The report comes after Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman predicted that AI could replace several white-collar jobs within the next 12 months.