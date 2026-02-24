 
What time does Trump's State of the Union address start tonight?

Trump will give State of the Union address, which is held in the House of Representatives chamber of US Capitol building in Washington, DC

Geo News Digital Desk
February 24, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 24, for the State of the Union address.

The prime-time speech is expected to cover major themes like immigration, tariffs, and U.S. foreign policy.

The address is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. Easter Time (8:00 p.m. Central Time). It will last roughly an hour, although Trump often runs long.

The address will be broadcast live on all major national and international broadcast networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, and CNN.

Viewers can also watch a live stream on USA Today’s YouTube channel and website.

This marks the first time Trump is giving a State of the Union address.

Trump spoke to Congress in March of 2025 which was considered a general speech to a joint session. 

This was a tradition for newly elected or returning presidents. This is Trump’s first official “State of the Union” address since returning to office and his last before the 2026 midterm elections.

Following Trump’s speech, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is set to deliver the official Democratic response. 

