 
Geo News

Chocolate theft epidemic: Sweet treats being stolen in UK to order for illicit markets

Supermarkets put chocolate in anti-theft boxes in UK

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Chocolate theft epidemic: Sweet treats being stolen in UK to order for illicit markets
Chocolate theft epidemic: Sweet treats being stolen in UK to order for illicit markets

Supermarkets across London are locking chocolate bars in anti-theft boxes. The move follows a surge in shoplifting driven by organised criminal gangs.

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) reported that the prolific offenders target sweet treats, including £2.60 Cadbury Dairy Milk bars, who steal them to order.

The stolen treats are then resold on illicit markets, funding wider criminal activity.

To cope with the theft incidents, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Co-op have introduced transparent plastic boxes that can only be accessed with the assistance of staff.

The Heart of England Co-Op group reported that chocolate theft cost it around £250,000, making it the second most stolen item after alcohol in 2025.

In a recently shared footage by Wiltshire Police, a man was seen dragging an entire shelving stand of chocolate out of a shop door. In a separate incident, Cambridgeshire Police arrested an individual with a coat stuffed with Cadbury’s Creme Eggs.

Across the country, the British Retail Consortium reported 5.5 million recorded incidents of shoplifting, as well as 1,600 violent incidents against retail workers on a daily basis.

The ACS is urging the government to increase police support and toughen up sentences. The National Police Chiefs’ Council stated that their Retail Crime Strategy is helping to build intelligence and bring offenders to justice.

Floyd Mayweather to fight Manny Pacquiao in Netflix rematch on September 19
Floyd Mayweather to fight Manny Pacquiao in Netflix rematch on September 19
How to catch Pokémon 30th anniversary logo on X?
How to catch Pokémon 30th anniversary logo on X?
Who's who at Trump's State of the Union address: Here's full visual guide
Who's who at Trump's State of the Union address: Here's full visual guide
David Carradine's unusual cause of death revealed: Find out every detail here
David Carradine's unusual cause of death revealed: Find out every detail here
Tempers flare as Spurs battle to victory in hard-fought clash with Pistons
Tempers flare as Spurs battle to victory in hard-fought clash with Pistons
Laura Tull drops bombshell allegation days after Eric Dane's death: Here's what she said
Laura Tull drops bombshell allegation days after Eric Dane's death: Here's what she said
Luci4, viral 'BodyPartz' rapper, dies aged 23: Here's what we know
Luci4, viral 'BodyPartz' rapper, dies aged 23: Here's what we know
‘Wednesday' Season 3 cast announced: See who's joining as filming begins in Ireland
‘Wednesday' Season 3 cast announced: See who's joining as filming begins in Ireland