Govt officials refute UN expert's claims on Bushra Bibi's incarceration

An undated image of former first lady and wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi. — X/@PTIOfficial

Punjab government officials have rejected a United Nations expert’s report on the alleged conditions of incarceration faced by Bushra Bibi Khan, the wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The United Nations expert has raised concerns over the detention conditions of Bushra, warning that the circumstances could pose grave risks to her "physical and mental health".

In a statement issued on Friday, Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, urged Pakistani authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

UN special rapporteurs are independent experts mandated by the Human Rights Council. They do not, therefore, speak on behalf of the United Nations itself.

“No detainee should be exposed to extreme heat, contaminated food or water, or conditions that aggravate existing medical conditions,” Edwards said.

“The authorities must ensure Mrs Khan has the possibility to communicate with her lawyers and receive visits from family members, and have meaningful human contact throughout her detention,” she said.

The former first lady was re-arrested in January 2025 following her sentence in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption involving Al-Qadir University.

Earlier this month, a special court sentenced Khan and his wife Bushra to 17 years' imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-2 case involving under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts.

The latest conviction added to a series of legal troubles for the jailed PTI founder, who has been behind bars since August 2023, and is currently serving a 14-year sentence in a separate land graft case.

In April, the Adiala jail administration informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that PTI founder is being provided with appropriate facilities in jail as per the rule.

The report told the court that Bushra Bibi has been given a separate room in jail having appropriate space for walk. She is allowed to meet friends, family members, and a lawyer without any hurdle. It said that a female medical examiner would examine her twice a day.

She has also been provided with amnesties in the prison, including a mattress, chair and table, bookrack, light, fan, and a room cooler.

Meanwhile, despite there being repeated claims of Khan being kept in isolation, the government has denied such allegations and also clarified that he’s being provided facilities under jail rules.