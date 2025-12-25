Shahzad Akbar says injured in assault at Cambridge home

Former special assistant to ex-PM Imran Khan, Mirza Shahzad Akbar speaking to journalists outside High Commission in Knightsbridge, London. — Reporter/File

Shahzad Akbar suffers broken nose, jaw fracture.

Ex-PM's aide says suspect filmed attack, took pictures.

I have registered complaint against assailant: Akbar

LONDON: Former adviser to prime minister Shahzad Akbar was seriously injured in a violent assault at his home in Cambridge, according to a statement from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the former aide.

Akbar told Geo News that he was attacked by a white assailant wearing a mask, gloves, and protective clothing, suggesting premeditation.

“The attacker has left me with a broken nose and a fracture to my jaw. I was woken up to a door bell at around 8am. I opened the door and a white man started punching me for several minutes," he added.

Akbar said: "I resisted and he left. My family woke up and came downstairs to see me. The attacker returned after a minute and assaulted me again. This time he made a film and took pictures too.”

He told this reporter that UK’s counter police was involved and assisting the Cambridge police to find the attacker.

Akbar said he fell unconscious and was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. “I have registered a complaint against the assailant,” he said

The PTI condemned the assault, saying it highlights growing concerns about the safety of political dissidents living in exile in the United Kingdom.

Akbar, who fled Pakistan after the ouster of the PTI government in 2022, has become a critic of the govt and has faced legal actions and accusations at home.

“This horrifying incident is not the first attack on Akbar since he was forced to flee Pakistan due to threats to his life,” PTI said in its statement.

This attack comes more than two years after Akbar survived an acid attack at his Hertfordshire home in 2023, an incident he claimed was politically motivated.

The police has closed the inquiry stating that the attacker was not traced or identified. Akbar moved to Cambridge from Royson around a year ago.

A day after the alleged attack, Shahzad Akbar released a statement saying: “Yesterday at approximately 8:08 a.m., I was attacked at my home by an unknown assailant dressed in what appeared to be construction or waste-collection attire. The individual asked, “Are you Shahzad Akbar?” and immediately began assaulting me."

"The incident occurred in the presence of my family. Emergency services were called, and I was taken to a local hospital, where I received medical treatment and was later discharged. I sustained facial injuries, including bruising and a fractured nose," he added.

Akbar said the police have taken cognizance of the matter and have assured him and his family that they are actively investigating this targeted attack and will work to apprehend both the perpetrator and those behind it.

"On the advice of the authorities, I am not at liberty to share further details at this stage, including CCTV footage or photographs, as doing so may compromise the ongoing investigation," he added.

The former adviser to PM said: "I have full faith in the rule of law and in British law enforcement to carry out their duties. I also urge the British government to ensure that England remains a safe place for everyone, including dissidents such as myself."

"I want to make one thing absolutely clear: Such cowardly acts will only strengthen my resolve rather than silence me. Violence will not intimidate me or deter me from speaking out,” he added.

Akbar said: “ Any images circulating on social media purporting to show my injuries are fake and AI-generated.”

Several PTI leaders condemned the alleged attack. PTI’s senior leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi said the attack on Akbar as disturbing.

In a statement, Barcelona-based Moonis Elahi said: “Deeply disturbing attack on Shahzad Akbar. Wishing him a swift and full recovery. Hope UK police will take decisive action against the perpetrator.”