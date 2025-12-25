President, PM renew call to follow Quaid's vision as nation celebrates his birth anniversary

Pakistan Army cadets pictured at a change of guard ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid in this still taken from a video on December 25, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Armed Forces pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam: ISPR

National flag hoisted on public, private buildings nationwide.

Special prayers offered for Quaid-e-Azam, national prosperity.

The nation is celebrating the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Thursday with a renewed pledge to uphold his guiding principles of faith, unity, and discipline.

Thursday is being observed as a public holiday across the country. The day began with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, while special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr for the departed soul of the Father of the Nation and for peace, prosperity, and development of the country.

The national flag is being hoisted on public and private buildings nationwide.

Pakistan Army cadets have assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid following a dignified change of guard ceremony held on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day.

The ceremony took place at the mausoleum of Jinnah, where a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a salute. Major General Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry was the chief guest at the event.

A series of events, including seminars, debates, and exhibitions, are being organised at both official and civil society levels to highlight various aspects of Jinnah's life, achievements,and leadership.

Civil, military leaders pay tribute

President Asif Ali Zardari has called on the nation to renew its commitment to the democratic and inclusive ideals of Quaid-e-Azam, emphasising the continued relevance of the Founder of Pakistan’s leadership.

In a message, the president said his vision, leadership, and guiding principles continued to inspire the nation in addressing contemporary challenges.

He noted that Quaid-e-Azam exemplified conviction, perseverance and hard work, which laid the foundation of Pakistan, adding that the principles of democracy, justice, and equality must continue to guide national institutions and decision-making.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said Quaid-e-Azam stood for democracy, justice and equality and these values remain central to our national journey and essential for our progress and maintaining social cohesion and confidence.

He urged all Pakistanis, particularly the youth, to hold firm to Quaid's ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive, and forward-looking Pakistan.

Separately, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed AShraf and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation.

"The Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a strong, sovereign, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan, founded on the principles of faith, unity and discipline. They emphasised that Quaid-e-Azam’s exemplary leadership, constitutionalism, and steadfast resolve continue to guide the nation and its Armed Forces in confronting contemporary challenges," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan reiterate their resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to contribute wholeheartedly towards national stability, peace, and development, in line with the ideals and aspirations of Quaid-e-Azam."

The military's media wing added, "Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to uphold the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to serve the nation with honour, courage and devotion."

ISPR releases song

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a national song titled "Paigham-e-Quaid."

The song reflects Quaid-e-Azam's sayings, the sacrifices made during the struggle for Pakistan, and the historic journey of independence. It also highlights national resolve and steadfastness against hostile designs, while paying rich tribute to Jinnah.

Quaid-e-Azam was born on this day in 1876 in Karachi. He led the Pakistan Movement, which culminated in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

A lawyer by profession and a visionary statesman, Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until the creation of Pakistan, and later as the country’s first Governor General until his demise on September 11, 1948.

Through his exceptional political acumen, Quaid-e-Azam successfully countered British authorities as well as the leadership of the Indian National Congress, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, ultimately securing the partition of British India into Pakistan and India in 1947.

CM Murad, Governor Tessori visit Mazar-e-Quaid

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, offering Fateha and laying floral wreaths. Senior ministers, including Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with other cabinet members, were also present.

During the visit, Governor Tessori and CM Shah wrote their reflections in the visitors’ book.

Speaking to newsmen, Governor Tessori praised Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership, saying his strategic vision led to the creation of an independent Pakistan. He added that with the grace of Allah, the almighty, Pakistan was gifted to the nation during Ramadan.

CM Murad said that for the betterment of the country, there is a need to be united.” He also welcomed the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines, saying it would improve services and benefit employees.