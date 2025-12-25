Christians across Pakistan celebrate Christmas with prayers, festivities

Member of Christian community decorate a Christmas tree during Christmas celebrations in Karachi, December 24, 2025. — ONLINE

Strict security arrangements around Karachi churches.

Churches decorated with trees, lights, and festive displays.

Celebrations begin at midnight in Lahore churches.

Christians across Pakistan are celebrating Christmas on Thursday with religious devotion and traditional celebrations, joining millions of believers worldwide in observing the festival.

Christmas celebrations are being held with enthusiasm, with churches decorated with Christmas trees and lights and worshippers offering prayers for peace, prosperity and national well-being.

In Karachi, prayer ceremonies were held by the Christian community in churches, with churches beautifully decorated as security was tightened around churches across the city. At St Patrick’s Church in Saddar, the community marked the festival with enthusiasm.

In Lahore, colourful celebrations began as soon as the clock struck 12 at night, with churches adorned with multicoloured lights for the occasion.

At Cathedral Church, Regal Chowk, a large number of members of the Christian community attended the Christmas ceremony, where prayers were offered for the country’s and the nation’s prosperity and progress.

A major Christmas ceremony was also held at St Luke Cathedral Church in Shahdara, where Father Irfan Yousaf led the prayer. A 100-pound cake was cut at the event, while Christmas songs were sung and a fireworks display was held.

An illuminated view of St John's Church decorated with colourful lights in preparation for Christmas celebrations, Peshawar, December 24, 2025. — APP

Citizens participating in large numbers in the Christmas celebrations said Christmas was a day to promote love and affection, peace and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas, saying the day conveys a universal message of love, peace, tolerance and goodwill for all humanity.

Highlighting the role of the Christian community in Pakistan, he said they were an active, positive and peaceful segment of society and had rendered commendable services in education, healthcare and other sectors, contributing to social harmony and national development.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Christian community in the fight against terrorism, saying their contributions alongside the rest of the nation were a source of pride for Pakistan.

A view of St Joseph Catholic Cathedral decorated for Christmas Lalkarti, Rawalpindi, December 24, 2025. — INP

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said ensuring equal rights, freedoms, economic well-being and equal opportunities for all citizens without discrimination remained among the top priorities of the government, and urged people of all faiths to work together for a strong, secure and prosperous Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari, as well, extended warm greetings and sincere wishes to Christian citizens of Pakistan and to Christian communities around the world on the joyous occasion of Christmas, describing it as a time of hope, peace and compassion.

Recalling Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan rooted in freedom and equality for all, the president cited his address to the first Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, and said those words remain a powerful affirmation of the country’s commitment to religious freedom and mutual respect among all citizens.

He said Christian citizens of Pakistan have made important contributions to society in politics, national defence, education, literature, arts, music, healthcare, social welfare and public service, adding that their efforts strengthen shared progress and enrich national life.

Zardari also referred to the role of S P Singha and recalled war hero Cecil Chaudhry, while reiterating that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights and freedom of religion for every citizen.