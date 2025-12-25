E-challans: Sindh hints at slashing fines for minor traffic offences by motorcyclists

View of traffic cameras part of Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) to support the e-challan (Tracs) system, at PIDC Chowk in Karachi on December 2, 2025. — PPI

Meeting held with opposition on e-challan: Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

Home minister stresses improvement of traffic infrastructure.

He says ban on water tankers not suitable due to water supply issue.

Weeks after introducing e-challan in Karachi, the Sindh government has hinted at reducing fines for minor traffic offences and common mistakes by motorcyclists, said Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Thursday.

"A meeting was held yesterday [where] opposition parties were heard, and were asked to present suggestions regarding E-challan," remarked Lanjar while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan".

The E-Challans in Karachi are part of the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (Tracs), launched on October 27, and are aimed at replacing the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as over-speeding, red light violation, and helmet non-compliance.

However, ever since its launch, the system has sparked debate with critics pointing to the lack of adequate facilities and infrastructure in Karachi to support its implementation.

Speaking on the positive effect of e-challans, Lanjar today said that the number of fatalities in traffic accidents has decreased since the initiative's introduction.

"Traffic infrastructure needs to be improved," the minister noted.

The Tracs removes human discretion, confrontation and potential bias, ensuring fairness and accountability on the roads.

Whereas Tracs Sahulat centres at major traffic offices and police stations will now offer support to citizens for paying fines, clarifying violations and contesting challans.

The integration of Tracs with key government databases, including excise and taxation, the driving licence system and Nadra e-Sahulat, and modern payment gateways allows citizens to view and pay traffic fines securely online or via their mobile devices.

The Tracs app further simplifies the process, empowering users to monitor violations and settle challans in real-time.

In its initial phase, 200 cameras have been installed across Karachi, with plans to expand to 12,000 cameras city-wide and eventually to other districts in Sindh. The system's integration with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee ensures transparent oversight and redressal.

Heavy traffic

Meanwhile, expanding on the issue of heavy traffic in Karachi, which has been involved in several fatal accidents in the metropolis, the Sindh home minister said that Trawlers operating from the port have been banned during the daytime.

However, he highlighted that the government cannot ban water tankers as it will lead to water supply issues in the city.

Lanjar's remarks refer to Karachi administration's decision to impose a daytime ban on the entry of dumpers and heavy traffic into the city for two months.

As per the issued notification, the movement of heavy traffic will remain prohibited within city limits from 6am to 10pm.

The move came after at least 536 people were killed in traffic accidents during the first eight months of 2025, including 60 fatalities involving trucks.

The report, citing police data up to August, said 25 people died in bus-related crashes, 11 in minibus accidents, six in coach incidents and 48 in accidents involving trailers.

Therefore, heavy vehicles coming from the Super Highway have been directed towards the New Karachi Industrial Area, while traffic from the National Highway may proceed to Godam Chowrangi and Yunus Chowrangi.

The notification further stated that heavy traffic will be allowed to move from Dawood Chowrangi to Jam Sadiq Bridge, while vehicles using the Northern Bypass can travel towards Paracha Chowk and Siemens Chowrangi.

Also, heavy traffic from the Northern Bypass will also be permitted to access Gulbai and Mauripur en route to Karachi Port. Vehicles travelling via the Link Road Kathore have been allowed to proceed towards the Sassi Toll Plaza.