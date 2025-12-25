 
PTA mandates registration of SIMs to users' own names, warns against violation

Regulatory authority terms using a SIM registered in someone else's name as a violation of regulations

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

December 25, 2025

This representational image shows mobile phone sims. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) urged users to register their mobile SIMs only in their own names while terming registration against others' names as a violation of the law.

"The use of SIMs registered in another individual's name is considered a violation of applicable regulations," read the statement issued by the PTA.

"Any misuse of a SIM shall be the sole responsibility of the registered user," added the regulator.

The PTA further urged mobile phone users to ensure responsible use of their SIMs and telecommunications connections, as they will be individually accountable for all calls, messages, and data usage made through their SIMs or devices.

"Consumers are required to comply with all relevant rules and regulations; failure to do so may result in necessary enforcement action in case of any violation."

The regulator also urged telecom users to adopt responsible conduct and play an active and effective role in safeguarding the security, stability, and reliability of Pakistan's telecommunications system.

