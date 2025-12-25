Christmas hits mint millions each December — from Mariah Carey to Wham!, this is why

The holiday season is best known for Christmas music ,a soundtrack that returns each December to dominate playlists and charts globally.

This year, however, the competition has taken a dramatic turn—one that left music fans and critics buzzing.

For a long time, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You’ dominated the Christmas music scene, its opening lyrics instantly evoking the festive season.

But, this December, Wham!’s cherished classic “Last Christmas” managed to dethrone Carey’s all-time favorite from the Billboard Global 200, marking a milestone shift in the holiday dynasty.

As the festive season approaches, so does an annual takeover of playlists globally.

Because—Christmas music isn’t just nostalgic—it’s one of the most reliable minting machines in the music industry.

Streaming platforms have transformed these songs into annual revenue cycles, with plays skyrocketing every November and December.

Here are the standout performers who've turned Christmas season into a perennial payday, minting millions year after year.

Michael Bublé rules the Christmas charts

Michael Bublé dominates the holiday streaming charts, consolidating his status as a modern-day Christmas music legend.

His festive collection—spearheaded by the perennial favorite 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,' is estimated to bring in around $16 million in recent festive periods, backed by huge streaming figures and a strong presence on global playlists.

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Since its release in 1994, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has become an annual revenue engine.

The iconic hit generates a reported $1.8 to $2.2 for Carey each Christmas season.

With lifetime royalties having surged past £44 million and continuing to grow.

Wham!'s billion-stream bonanza

With over 1.66 billion Spotify streams, Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' has earned approximately $6.6 million from the platform, making it as one of the highest-grossing festive songs in music history.

Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'

Ariana Grande has broken into the Christmas music elite with 'Santa Tell Me,' a modern holiday anthem that now earns more than £1.7 million each year, standing tall among all other Christmas hits ruled by classic artists.

Paul McCartney's 'Wonderful Christmastime'

Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime generates has amassed nearly £12 million over its lifetime, proving that how even low-key Christmas tracks can become enduring revenue assets.

How did Christmas songs become such consistent revenue giants?

The answer is pretty straightforward, holiday classics don't disappear—they simply hibernate.

Thanks to streaming platforms, these tracks now live in a yearly cycle: plays soar each November and December, then drop until the next season arrives.

Gone are the days of relying only on radio or CDs. Today. Billions of streams keep the royalties flowing year after year, ensuring artists and their estates earn effortlessly, season after season.