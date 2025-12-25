Security forces eliminate eight India-backed terrorists in Kalat IBO

Security personnel stand guard in this undated image. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have neutralised eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kalat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

"The troops effectively engaged the terrorists' and after an intense fire exchange, eight Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell," said the military's media wing on the operation conducted on the reported presence of Fitna al Hindustan terrorists.

Noting that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the ISPR said that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored terrorist in the area.

The military's spokesperson also vowed resolve for continued anti-terror campaign by the security forces and law enforcement aencies (LEAs) under vision "Azm e Istehkam" to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The IBO comes amidst a notable increase in terrorist attacks, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Cross-border terrorism, emanating from Afghanistan, also resulted in week-long clashes between the two nations in October.

The attack comes just days after Islamabad issued a demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime, conveying grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Foreign Office summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission on December 19 after four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in KP’s North Waziristan.

Pakistan said that the Afghan Taliban regime's continued support to terrorist groups enabled them to carry out terrorist attacks against the Pakistan military and the civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.

The FO also informed Kabul’s envoy that Pakistan reserved the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and will take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.