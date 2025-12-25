Ring-leader among 10 terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldier can be seen patrolling on a vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

IBOs carried out on presence of Fitna al-Hindustan militants.

Weapons and ammunition recovered from slain terrorists: ISPR.

ISPR says anti-terrorism operation will continue at full pace.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have neutralised 10 India-backed terrorists, including a “kharji ringleader”, in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an IBO on December 24 in the general area of Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and, as a result, two militants, including ringleader Dilawar, were gunned down, it said.

“Dilawar was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies due to his involvement in multiple terrorist activities, and the government had fixed head money of Rs4 million on him,” the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as in the killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations were conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored terrorists present in the area, the military’s media wing added.

It said the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam” by security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

In a separate IBO in Balochistan’s Kalat district, security forces neutralised eight terrorists.

“The troops effectively engaged the terrorists, and after an intense exchange of fire, eight Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the military’s media wing said about the operation conducted on the reported presence of Fitna al Hindustan terrorists.

Noting that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the militants, who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the ISPR said sanitisation operations were under way to eliminate any other India-sponsored terrorists in the area.

The military’s spokesperson reiterated the resolve to continue the anti-terror campaign by security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam” to eradicate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The IBOs come amid a notable increase in terrorist attacks, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime took power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan has also resulted in week-long clashes between the two countries in October.

The development comes days after Islamabad issued a demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime, conveying grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Foreign Office summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission on December 19 after four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in KP’s North Waziristan.

Pakistan said the Afghan Taliban regime’s continued support for terrorist groups had enabled them to carry out attacks against the Pakistan military and civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.

The FO also informed Kabul’s envoy that Pakistan reserved the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and would take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.