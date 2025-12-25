Opposition signals readiness for talks as govt questions Imran's credibility

Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (left) and State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani. — X@mustafa_nawazk/Radio Pakistan

State minister doubts Imran's negotiation stance.

Asad Qaiser says TTAP set no conditions for talks.

Mustafa Khokhar demands free, transparent polls.



ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Thursday expressed readiness to resume dialogue with the government on national issues, while the ruling side voiced scepticism over the credibility and consistency of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder, Imran Khan, regarding negotiations.

Speaking to a private news channel, TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the opposition wanted talks with the government on national issues, stressing that there was no discussion underway to appoint a new chief election commissioner despite the expiry of the incumbent’s term.

He said the opposition sought the restoration of the 1973 Constitution and maintained that the 2018 and 2024 general elections were controversial.

The opposition responded positively to the prime minister’s offer for dialogue, he said, adding that the decision was made after consultations with allied parties.

Khokhar added that committees could be formed from both the government and opposition sides to facilitate talks.

Separately, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan was currently facing serious challenges and the economy was under strain.

Calling for the recognition of the people’s right to vote, he said that the country could not progress without free and transparent elections.

Qaiser said the opposition had not set conditions but presented an agenda for the talks, which included constitutional supremacy, rule of law and acceptance of the public mandate.

The opposition would first assess the government’s seriousness, he said, emphasising that it was ultimately the government’s responsibility to show flexibility.

He rejected the impression that the opposition was unwilling to talk, saying they had shown magnanimity by presenting an agenda without any preconditions.

Meanwhile, State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani said that the PTI was offered talks after the Jaffar Express attack, but the former ruling party turned down the offer.

Kayani noted that earlier negotiations led by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq collapsed when the PTI walked out.

Kayani questioned who could vouch for the PTI founder, noting that even an apology for his recent statement would be hard to secure.

The state minister added that not even Khan’s sister could guarantee his stance and warned that any new remarks from him could derail the dialogue process.

The minister warned that the opposition’s efforts would ultimately be undermined by the PTI founder himself, expressing doubts over the sustainability of any talks process.

'Talks only on legitimate demands'

The prospect of negotiations between the government and opposition emerged on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered talks on the floor of the National Assembly.

In an address to his cabinet, the premier said that the PTI founder and his associates were also discussing the possibility of talks.

However, he reiterated that discussions could only be held on legitimate demands, saying “blackmailing will not work under the guise of negotiations.”

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram rejected the offer, terming it the government’s "double game" and an attempt to mislead the public.

Akram maintained that the government should refrain from imposing preconditions for talks, stressing that genuine dialogue cannot take place under coercive terms.

However, TTAP leaders said that they were ready to hold talks on a range of national issues.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the TTAP under the chairmanship of Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser was in attendance alongside Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, BNP-M leader Sajid Tareen, and Khokhar.

TTAP spokesperson Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai said that the alliance was ready to hold talks on transparent elections and the appointment of a consensus Election Commissioner.

Yousafzai added that the TTAP was also prepared for negotiations on strengthening parliament, ensuring the rule of law, and safeguarding human rights.