Battlefield 6 vs Call of Duty: Find out who's losing ground in shooter battles

As we're inching closer to 2026, the competition in the first-person shooter genre has intensified, and new data is indicating a shift in player engagement between Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty.

Battlefield 6 had a strong launch initially and surely dominated charts, but recent reports are suggesting that it's losing ground.

Insights posted by Circana indicate that Battlefield 6 has dropped from sixth to seventh place on both PlayStation and Xbox charts. On the other hand, Call of Duty HQ has made it to the second most-played title on both platforms, which marks a huge turnaround.

Top 10 console games of 2025

The table below contains the top 10 console games of 2025.

Rank PlayStation Xbox 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty HQ Call of Duty HQ 3 GTA 5 (Remastered) GTA 5 (Remastered) 4 Roblox Roblox 5 NBA 2K26 Minecraft 6 Marvel Rivals NBA 2K26 7 Battlefield 6 Battlefield 6 8 Minecraft Marvel Rivals 9 Where Winds Meet Mortal Kombat 1 10 Madden NFL 26 Rainbow Six: Siege

This transformation is particularly of note considering the initial sales narrative, where Battlefield 6 emerged as the best-selling shooter shortly after its launch on October 10, 2025.

Despite a groundbreaking debut, Battlefield 6's engagement has declined since its launch, while Call of Duty's cumulative ecosystem, which includes titles like Black Ops 7 and the free-to-play Warzone, has improved.

Nevertheless, comparing player engagement is not that simple, as Call of Duty aggregates data from multiple games.

Steam data reveals that on PC, Battlefield 6 still leads in terms of player counts, with a peak of 99,369 concurrent players compared to Call of Duty HQ's 51,017. This shows an impressive player base for Battlefield 6 on PC, even as console engagement dips.

To compensate for this decline, DICE and EA have launched Battlefield RedSec, a free-to-play battle royale with the aim of boosting engagement.

While Battlefield 6's current ranking isn't one of misfortune, it outlines the challenges it might face in future, especially in competing with the established dominance of Warzone and Black Ops 7 on consoles.