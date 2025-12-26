Christmas above Earth: Astronauts aboard ISS share holiday cheer with Earth

Celebrating Christmas in space while flying higher than Santa.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated Christmas in space. Dressed as Santas, the Expedition 74 crew recorded a special video sending holiday cheers to the Earth while being on duty.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a video featuring four astronauts, all wearing Santa hats, expressing well-wishes for their fellow humans on Earth.

Astronaut Mike Fincke said, “We are flying above, but we are thinking of you during this holiday season. From all of us to all of you, we would like to wish you the happiest of the holiday season.”

He continued: “Happiest of Christmas. Merry Christmas and happy, happy new year.”

Astronaut Zena Cardman said: “It’s incredibly special to be up here. I think we may be orbiting a little higher than Santa flying around the world to deliver gifts.”

The astronauts then shared a hug before floating off in different directions aboard the ISS.

There are currently seven astronauts aboard the space station, including Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui, Oleg Platonov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Chris Williams, and Sergey Mikaev.

Expedition 74 began on December 8, 2025, and will end in summer 2026. The crew will welcome the SpaceX Crew-12 mission in the Spring while continuing to conduct advanced space research benefitting humans on and off the Earth.